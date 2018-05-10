Wanted that Windows 10 update but have an Intel SSD? Computer says no

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update is not proving to be the smoothest of installations for PCs containing certain Intel SSDs.

Systems with Intel 600p and Pro 6000p SSDs are experiencing crashes and users are finding themselves staring at a UEFI screen after rebooting. Microsoft has recommended afflicted users reinstall the previous version of Windows 10, 1709 (aka the Fall Creators Update). Redmond is also attempting to block the devices trying the update again.

The issue is an unspecified "known incompatibility" between the operating system and the SSDs, which were launched in 2016. Both the 600p and Pro 6000p SSDs share the same SM2260 chipset and feature a PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4 interface.

Windows 10 has been a cruel mistress when it comes to SSDs. A long-running thread on Microsoft's support forum shows the difficulty owners of NVMe versions of Samsung's SSDs (including the 960 Pro) were having when trying to upgrade to the Fall Creators Update. One Reg reader reported similar issues with an Intel 750 SSD.

While the April 2018 incarnation of Windows 10 supposedly fixed the problems faced by Samsung SSDs, it appears to have been at the expense of Intel 600p and Pro 6000p devices.

Microsoft told us it is "currently working on a resolution that will allow the April 2018 Update on these devices in the near future." ®

