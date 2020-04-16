In case you need more proof the world's gone mad: Behold, Apple's $699 Mac Pro wheels

In case you needed more proof that the world is in a very strange moment, Apple now sells a US$699 (£560) wheel kit for the Mac Pro.

Apple recommends the wheels as "ideal for moving your Mac Pro quickly and easily without having to lift it".

For this price we thought that perhaps Apple has reinvented the wheel, but Apple has nothing to say about them other than: "The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio."

Desk? Studio? Surely Apple means "sliding it out from under the board you've stretched across piles of bricks in your garage" in the current climate? Or are Mac Pro users still going to work? And if so, how will they feel when they realise nobody else has worn pants for weeks? Or when someone steals their wheels to trade for toilet paper?

But we digress.

The price of the wheels seems a little excessive given that they're a $400 option if acquired with a new Mac Pro. We gather that's because the $300 price of Apple's Mac Pro feet is built into the price of the computer.

The Register decided to look for what other wheels we could get for $699. To do so we looked up data on the best-selling car in the USA and UK, which taught us that the Toyota Camry and Ford Fiesta topped the charts. We easily found Camry wheels for US$108 a pop and Fiesta wheels for £85 apiece.

Apple's wheels include tyres of a sort, so maybe Cupertino's prices aren't entirely crazy! For that state of mind, consider this $3,244 pair of Italian carbon fibre bicycle wheels. ®

