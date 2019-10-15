The Hurt Docker: Mystery Hub repository, website outage leaves fuming devs unable to deploy containers

Docker says its services are back up and running after a Tuesday morning outage briefly left some developers unable to access its centralized Hub registry service.

The cash-hungry devops darling said today from 1006 to 1104 PT (1706 to 1804 UTC) its Docker Hub registry, the service used to organize and serve up containers, was inaccessible thanks to a mystery issue.

While the service was back online by mid-day, Docker has been unable to say what exactly the cause of the outage was for the one-hour outage. "We've fixed the registry issue. Docker pull and pushes should continue to work," Docker said in its most recent update on the matter. "We will continue monitoring the situation."

That was not the end of the problems, however, as shortly after getting the registry back in working order, Docker said it was having problems with the web portal. "Docker Hub registry (Docker pull and pushes) is working fine but we are investigating errors logging in to Docker Hub web," reads the 1219PM PT (1919 UTC) update.

The Register has asked Docker for additional information on what happened and will update should we hear back.

Programmers and ops bods' reactions, meanwhile, ranged from mildly amused at the brief respite to massively annoyed by the downtime. We're pretty sure this was dependent on what time of day it was in your location, and whether or not you were trying to deploy containers from the Hub to test, production, or dev.

all-day working to fix last bugs and do a deploy at the end of the day and... #dockerhub is down 🎉🎉 https://t.co/5sBn8e95dD — Iván Reinoso (@ivanirega) October 15, 2019

According to Docker's Hub history page, the last major outage for the service was on August 7, when a disruption in the service caused a partial outage lasting for seven hours. Docker estimates that, after today's outage, the registry has a 99.4 per cent uptime. ®

