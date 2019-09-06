Outlook turned eBay into DD-Bay: Topless busty babe mysteriously fronts souk's emails

NSFW (ish) eBay UK customers got an unexpected eyeful this week – after a busty topless model bafflingly appeared in some of the online tat souk's emails.

When viewing receipts, notifications, and other messages from eBay.co.uk in Microsoft's Outlook mobile app, it seems the sender was a soft-core porno star looking over her shoulder as she stands, in front of a window, wearing just a skimpy pair of knickers and sexy stockings.

Specifically, ebay@ebay.co.uk's profile avatar in the Outlook mobile app was seemingly and mysteriously replaced with the leggy minx. The emails sporting the pic appear to be genuine and not spoofed.

We were tipped off by Register readers as well as startled Brits on Twitter and Reddit – who shared screenshots of the somewhat not-safe-for-work image, shown below.

Stumbles across this in my emails! 😮 Looks like you've been hacked @eBay_UK @eBay pic.twitter.com/zDavN9IlUz — Yasmin McGorlick (@Yasmin_McG) September 5, 2019

Buy one get on free... Right tit arriving at a later date @eBay_UK #HappeningOnEbay lol actually hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/rppxV85neR — boo ting (@booting18) September 5, 2019

It is not clear at all how this happened, and who is actually to blame, though it is, apparently, under investigation. There is no indication at this stage that any customers or systems were compromised.

"We are in touch with Microsoft – one of our email service providers in the UK – who is actively investigating the root cause of the matter," an eBay spokesperson told us last night. "Microsoft has assured us that they’re taking all the necessary steps to address the issue."

The Windows giant, meanwhile, is keeping tight lipped about where exactly that surprise helping of T&A came from. "We're looking into the matter and will take the necessary actions to support our customer," a Microsoft PR person told us.

One Reg reader told us earlier today that the naughty snap may have been scrubbed from people's devices: "It looks like an update pushed out overnight has removed the eBay profile picture – I'd love to know how it all happened!"

If the avatar is still in your email client, an Outlook account reset (Inbox >> Gear icon >> Email Account >> Reset) will remove it, we're told. ®

Hat tip to a reader who goes by the handle VauxhallBurgundy for alerting us first to this weird blunder. Do let us know, please, if you too spot anything weird and wonderful on the internet.