Get your coat, you've pulled a Pull Panda: GitHub goes home with code collab specialists

Microsoft-owned GitHub has waved a big bunch of bamboo shoots at code collaboration outfit Pull Panda.

The buy will see the company, started 18 months ago by CEO Abi Noda, shamble under the GitHub umbrella.

Pull Panda has a trio of products – Pull Reminders, Pull Analytics and Pull Assigner. Demonstrating that not everything owned by Microsoft has to plug into Teams (although you can be sure it soon will), Reminders integrates with Slack to fling out notifications. These include the likes of review requests, conflicts, failed CI and so on.

Electronic snitch Analytics plugs into GitHub to report metrics such as review times and contributors to give managers an overview of how well a team is actually performing (as opposed to the desperately optimistic perspectives proffered during team meetings).

Finally, Assigner automatically distributes review work over GitHub Teams.

Microsoft, which acquired GitHub for a cool $7.5bn last year, has a number of products aimed at getting developers to work together, including its own take in the form of Azure DevOps and Azure Boards. Arch-rival GitLab also provides insights into what teams are doing as well as a Slack Notifications Service to annoy notify team members as events occur in the source shack.

Pull Panda's products will happily run on a customer's own servers if required. A team of up to seven users can expect to pay $14/month for the service, while an unlimited number of users costs $149/month.

Pull Panda lays claim to over 1,000 customers using its Pull Reminders service.

While the company's three products were free for non-commercial open-source projects, the arrival of Microsoft means the departure of cost options. According to Noda, the lineup is now free for all, with paid subscriptions converted into free subscriptions.

The Enterprise plan is going away (although existing users can continue to use the thing on-premises) and the features of Pull Panda will be merged into GitHub over an unspecified amount of time.

Pull Panda had been happy to talk about annual subscriptions back in the day. In the light of the freeing, we dropped the gang a line to find out if those who paid in advance should expect a refund. We will update the piece when we receive a response. ®