Here's hoping Trump spotted the welcome willy at the Essex village of Hatfield Heath when he flew into London Stansted Airport this morning for his UK state visit.

An A-level student reportedly spent the weekend mowing a giant todger into the grass of his family home under the main flightpath, along with an "Oi Trump" caption.

In an adjoining field, 18-year-old Ollie Nancarrow mowed a polar bear and the message "Climate change is real", the Bishop's Stortford Independent reports.

The US president celebrated landing with a flurry of misspelled tweets aimed at London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

There are also mutterings that Trump will attempt to make Blighty rethink its position on use of Huawei equipment in 5G networks during his visit.

He was met at the airport by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt who, along with Home Secretary Sajid Javid, said over the weekend that they would be prepared to reverse the UK position on Huawei.

Hunt and Javid are among the two dozen contenders for the leadership of the Tory party.

The Donald flew over Vulture Towers about 45 minutes ago in Marine One en route to meet Her Maj at Buckingham Palace. Presumably she'll do better than getting a local McD to bike in some burgers.

It is not yet clear if Don will be sporting his new slicked back hairdo or if he'll resort to the Orange Mist – or Golden Cobweb if you prefer – that has so bedazzled the public in recent years. ®