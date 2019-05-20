Swedish prosecutors request Assange detention: First step to European arrest warrant

Sweden's deputy director of public prosecution Eva-Marie Persson has asked a district court for a detention order for Julian Assange on suspicion of rape.

Assuming it is granted, this is the first step in issuing a European Arrest Warrant for the WikiLeaks founder.

Persson said in a statement: "If the court decides to detain him, I will issue a European Arrest Warrant concerning surrender to Sweden."

She said she sees no reason why the move would cause conflict with the US extradition request.

The prosecutor added:

"In the event of a conflict between a European Arrest Warrant and a request for extradition from the US, UK authorities will decide on the order of priority. The outcome of this process is impossible to predict. However, in my view the Swedish case can proceed concurrently with the proceedings in the UK”.

Assange is currently in prison in the UK and is expected to serve 25 weeks according to information Persson said she received from authorities in the UK. He was hauled from the Ecuadorian embassy some weeks back after spending almost seven years inside.

The Wikileaks founder was granted political asylum in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, which was investigating him over allegations of sexual assault.

The US is also seeking his extradition for suspicion of conspiring to commit computer intrusion. ®