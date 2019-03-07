Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ support to arrive in Linux 5.1

Raspberry Pi fans rejoice! Support for another of the diminutive computers has been added to the next version of Linux Kernel, 5.1.

The Pi 3 Model A+ Single Board Computer (SBC) was added as part of a much larger update that brought support for a wide range of Arm hardware.

We took a look at new Model A+ back in November and liked what we saw. All the bang of the bigger brother for not as many bucks. As long as the loss of ports and half the RAM didn't worry you.

Our model A+ is currently doing sterling service as the launch platform for a Lego space shuttle (while also keeping an Amazon Echo deaf), but once Linus has done his stuff with 5.1, we will take the new code out for a spin.

The update, which noted the support as "Another Raspberry Pi variant: Model 3 A+, supported both in 32-bit and 64-bit mode", also added support for three new System on Chip (SoC) platforms, including NXP’s i.MX 8X Cortex A35 silicon.

Other commercial products, such as the Tegra210-based NVIDIA Shield TV also got a look in.

Finally, there were updates for the likes of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, described as a "high-end phone and low-end laptop chip" in the request, the size of which was acknowledged with "This is a smaller update than the past few times, but with just over 500 non-merge changesets still dwarfes [sic] the rest of the SoC tree."

Indeed it does. ®

