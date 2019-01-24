CoreDNS is all grown up now and ready to roll: Kubernetes network toolkit graduates at last

On Thursday, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) plans to announce the graduation of its fourth open source project, the CoreDNS Kubernetes DNS server system.

There won't be much ceremony but those running services in the cloud may be heartened to see CoreDNS fitted for a cap and gown and following in the footsteps of Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy.

Graduation, in CNCF terms, means the project has been widely adopted, is sufficiently diverse, has an established governance structure and shows commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. It also means the project has adopted a code of conduct.

In a phone interview with The Register, Francois Tur, senior software engineering manager at Infoblox and a maintainer of CoreDNS, explained that CoreDNS allows cloud services to communicate with one another.

"Each of the processes in a cluster needs to know how it can contact other services," he said. "The cluster is very dynamic. The IP addresses are always moving. So you cannot address a service by its IP."

CoreDNS provides a way for services to discover one another. You tell it a service name and it replies with the appropriate IP address at the time.

Chris Aniszczyk, COO of CNCF, in a statement said CoreDNS is the standard DNS server for Kubernetes and works just as well as a standalone DNS server. It wasn't always thus. The container orchestration software previously relied on the kube-dns addon.

Available under an Apache License Version 2, CoreDNS is recommended as the default DNS server for the latest version of Kubernetes and can be used in conjunction with AWS, via AWS Route53 and etcd. Google Cloud DNS support is planned.

CoreDNS is written in Go, which isn't surprising given that it was created in March 2016 by Miek Gieben, a site reliability engineer at Google, where Go originated.

Though CoreDNS has graduated, its schooling is expected to continue. Tur said project developers are looking at features like access control lists (ACLs) for DNS queries. According to the CNCF, the project has over 100 contributors, 16 active maintainers, and is used by many organizations including Bose, Hellofresh, Skyscanner, SoundCloud, Trainline, and Zalando. ®