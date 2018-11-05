Heart Internet stops beating, starts Monday with big portion of FAIL

Webs will wobble and frequently fall down, but it is the way that cloud or hosting providers manage this that sets them apart. On this Monday morning, Heart Internet isn't distinguishing itself from the great and good in a positive way.

Services from the web hosting biz, the fifth largest in the UK, fell over in the wee hours of this morning and still hadn't woken up at the time of writing, more than seven hours later.

Heart Internet used its status page to confirm that all was not well at 0314 GMT, but said it had dispatched the big guns.

"We are currently experiencing some network connectivity issues in our data centre. Our most senior networks team is currently investigating this as a top priority, and we will update you here again as soon as possible. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

There was then silence as its techies worked away on the bothersome bit barn-caused blackout, and it got back to customers at 0924 GMT with a minor update.

"Work to resolve this issue is ongoing and fixes and changes to network routing are being rolled out currently, we will update this page as soon as we have any more to report," the status page stated.

One Reg reader who relies on the web hosting biz urged it to provide better data on fixes, and claimed the issue was not isolated: "This shower of a hosting company have had at least one long outage a month every month for the last year," he claimed.

As Heart Internet's website is currently returning a 503, El Reg was forced to seek additional comment from the company via Twitter. And it seems lots of others have been forced to use that route too.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed over here that the probs will be solved as soon as pos, as YCB Mag is currently down as well. Not the most ideal start to our Monday morning #ugh — Your Coffee Break (@UrCoffeeBreak) November 5, 2018

It seems our hosting provider @HeartInternet are having some issues this morning. While they’re switching everything off and back on again, customers will see issues with email and website hosting. Sorry for the disruption, let’s hope they sort it soon. — Dan @ Techknowledgey (@1Techknowledgey) November 5, 2018

It seems quite a few resellers that sell Heart Internet's services are getting pissed off, too.

Our clients can phone and speak and be angry to us. You shutter yourselves away uttering insincere platitudes for a monumental failure causing abject misery to your resellers and their clients. Put your money where your mouth is and start refunding. — Jonathan Chappell (@graphiczweb) November 5, 2018

Oh, and customers should be prepared for a wait today.

Due to the ongoing problems we're experiencing, we're seeing an increased number of support tickets, and it may take some time for our teams to respond to your requests. For updates see https://t.co/L0o25U5NN0 — Heart Internet (@HeartInternet) November 5, 2018

