DevOps darling Atlassian gets into the monitoring business with OpsGenie gobble

Collaboration specialist Atlassian has snapped up IT incident-monitoring outfit OpsGenie in a deal worth $295m in cash and shares.

Australia-based Atlassian is best known for inflicting the issue-tracking application Jira upon the world along with a wiki-like document collaboration tool called Confluence. Both have proved hugely popular, and Atlassian reckons it has over 125,000 customers using its wares.

The buy, confirmed today at the Atlassian Summit 2018, extends the company's reach from issue tracking into IT incident management. With that, Atlassian has launched its new platform, Jira Ops.

Atlassian pointed to an 2016 IHS report estimating that North American businesses incur $700bn in downtime costs every year from lost revenue or productivity due to IT incidents. There is little reason to believe the problem has improved any in the intervening years.

Atlassian reckons its Jira Ops product will deal with the coordination problems that can plague the response to an IT incident (such as a major data centre balls-up or accidentally sending out credentials to the wrong servers, for example). Steps, such as creating Slack rooms for incident discussion and managing communication with customers, are automated.

Unsurprisingly, Atlassian is keen to emphasise integration with its own StatusPage product for keeping users informed and Jira Service Desk for dealing with wailing customers.

Boston-based OpsGenie, which is integrated into the Jira Ops product, provides multiple alerting channels and can quickly route notifications to the appropriate teams when things go wrong in increasingly complicated cloud-based systems. From today, the OpsGenie product will begin its journey from being a third-party integration with Jira Ops to in-house kit.

Atlassian has been on a bit of a spending spree, gobbling jumped-up todo list manager Trello for $425m in 2017 and StatusPage in 2016 for an undisclosed sum.

It is also not averse to increasing prices, as customers discovered when a mind-boggling 17 pricing tiers were introduced in 2017. ®