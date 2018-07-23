Serverless Computing: Building it, managing it, developing it

Our earlybird ticket offer for Serverless Computing expires in just a few weeks, so if you want to get on top of the next generation of cloud, and keep a few hundred quid in your pocket to boot, the time to act is now.

We have pioneers from the world of Serverless joining us at 30 Euston Square in November to present conference sessions and all-day optional workshops. But this isn't all about thought leadership and theory. Our speakers have developed core technologies behind Serverless and/or put them to work in the real world. You can see the full lineup here.

So, when it comes to designing, developing and moving to Serverless architectures, we've got you covered. And if you want to want to see how it works in practice, we've got speakers who've implemented Serverless in finance, or at the likes of Rovio and the BBC.

And by snapping up one of our earlybird tickets, you'll save hundreds on both the conference and the workshops. But don't hang around. They're due to expire later in the summer, so to ensure a prime spot and a prime price, act now.

So head over to the Serverless Computing London website now, peruse the schedule, and save. And we'll see you in November. ®