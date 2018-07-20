Accounting software biz Intuit flogging bit barn to throw its lot in with AWS

Financial software flinger Intuit is binning its biggest data centre and plonking its corporate backends onto AWS – in another win for the public cloud's biggest player.

The company is ditching its own data centre in Washington State, US, and throwing its lot in with Amazon after previously migrating some of its flagship apps to AWS, including QuickBooks and TurboTax.

"We chose to move to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate developer productivity and innovation for our customers, and to accommodate spikes in customer usage through the tax season," said Tayloe Stansbury, Intuit's chief techie, in a canned statement.

The data centre itself is located in Quincy, a small town about a hundred miles east of Seattle. It is being sold to H5 Data Centers and consists of a 240,000 square foot bit barn drawing 40MW, located on a 63-acre campus.

Stansbury added: "Our TurboTax Online customers were served entirely from AWS during the latter part of this tax season, and we expect to finish transitioning QuickBooks Online this year. Now that most of our core applications are in AWS, the time is right to transition the ownership and operation of this data centre to a team who will expertly manage the infrastructure through the remainder of this transition."

An evidently happy Josh Simms, chief exec of H5, chipped in: "We welcome a world-class team of data center professionals to our company as we look to immediately expand the critical capacity of the data center to serve the mission-critical needs of leading global enterprises."

Transferring the data centre will cost Intuit between $75m and $85m, it said, though it expects to recoup some of those losses through tax rebates. ®

