Competition The fine people at CAMRA are also fans of The Register, and are giving away both free and half-price tickets for possibly one of the greatest show on Earth: the incredible Great British Beer Festival at Olympia next month.

To get in free, you must enter the competition below. To get a handsome discount, you must keep reading to the end of the article without repetition, hesitation or deviation.

Free entry will go to the five readers deemed worthy of showing signs of wit (or even life). All you have to do is come up with a name for a technology-themed real ale that amuses the staff at Vulture HQ. The five entries deemed the wittiest will get in free, provided you can send us an email address.

So for example, you may want to create your real ale brew brand in honour of a disturbing and possibly psychopathic tech CEO. Such as Ellison's Pyrex of the Caribbean (og.1035). (Yacht did you say? - Ed) Or Zuck's Slurper. Or Google's award-winning Creepy Line ("not to be crossed" – Roger Protz). Or Musk's You're Falcon Joking, Mate.

Or you may, we hope, adopt a more subtle theme. Just make it funny – which is not as easy as it looks. Don't forget to include pretentious Tasting Notes.

Winners get in completely free.

But to claim your 50 per cent discount off the regular daily entrance fee of £11, simply buy your tickets online using the discount code GBBF2018ELREG.

Over to you. ®

