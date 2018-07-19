Fukushima reactors lend exotic new finish to California's wines

Researchers have found that radiation released following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear incident has made an imprint on California's wine.

A paper from researchers at the University of Bordeaux Centre d'Études Nucléaires de Bordeaux-Gradignan (CNRS) found that wines tested both before and after the level-7 nuclear disaster show how levels of cesium-137 rose after the accident.

This, researchers believe, was the work of the radioactive cloud released by the Fukushima Daiichi plant making its way across the Pacific and over to California's Napa Valley vineyards, where trace amounts of the highly soluble cesium made its way into grapes that were then used to make the region's famed wines.

Levels before and after the accident

The cesium-137 levels vary by the type of wine, with bottles of rose showing lower concentrations than those of the darker Cabernet Sauvignon reds.

Cesium-137 has been detectable in wines for decades. Thanks to the advent of nuclear weapons and their tests, every bottle of wine made since 1952 has at least some detectable level of cesium-137.

The CNRS facility that conducted this research actually uses tests measuring the presence of cesium-137 in bottles to verify the actual age of a wine and help detect vintage frauds that make an new wine appear older and more valuable.

"The advantage of this technique is that it does not require the opening of the bottle (a prerequisite for collector bottles) at the expense of a loss of sensitivity and a sharp increase in measurement times," the researchers explain.

"With a sensitivity of the order of 0.05 Bq/l, this technique allows dating for vintage wines between 1952 and 2000, but above all it is very effective for very old vintages: indeed any bottle before 1952 does not, can not contain cesium-137, even in the trace state."

To put this in some kind of perspective, the levels of cesium we are talking about are tiny in comparison to the latest California output. At the height of the era of atomic testing the radioactive content in wines was much, much higher than today and a 1957 bottle of claret would have levels of cesium-137 250 times the amount found today.

Don't panic - it didn't kill our parents

Levels of the element have spiked following nuclear incidents in the past, nut still at very low levels. The Bordeaux researchers noted that in the late 1980s, French wines showed similarly elevated levels of cesium-137 thanks to the radiation cloud from the 1986 Chernobyl incident.

"As was the case in France's white or rosé wine, Californian rosé bottles lead to significantly lower values than red wines," the researchers note. "It seems there is an increase in activity in 2011 by a factor of two."

Like those 1980s French wines, the Fukushima-imprinted California vintages are still safe to drink. Then again, if you are concerned and are looking to offload your stock of Californian wine please pop it down to The Reg offices in San Francisco and we'll dispose of it orally. ®

