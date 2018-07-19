Why why why Di Data? Brit limb Advanced Infrastructure has date with administrators

Dimension Data Advanced Infrastructure (DDAI) will not be providing network plumbing to the construction industry again – at least in its current guise – because the business is in administration.

The loss-making organisation helped large enterprises and contractors design, plan, build and support intelligent building infrastructure, including cabling and other similar technologies.

PwC told us it was now handling the business's affairs: "We can confirm that Peter Dickens and Lynn Vardy of PwC were appointed joint administrator of DDAI on 12 July."

El Reg asked what caused the business to suddenly go into receivership, but were informed: "There's no further statement or comment at this stage."

A look at the company's latest accounts at Companies House could provide some hint as to why management pulled the plug. In the year ended 30 September, the company swung to a loss after tax of £5.21m versus a profit of £338,479 in the prior year.

"The losses in the year were incurred due to substantial losses relating to Mechanical and Electrical Services delivery reducing profitability and causing a reduction in shareholder funds," the accounts stated.

Shareholders' funds declined to £11,300 as a result of the bottom-line wobble. Sales went up in fiscal '16 to £29.84m from £22.53m in the 2015 financial year, so clearly top-line growth was building.

Di Data Group (DDG) was understandably at pains to tell us that DDAI was a UK-based subsidiary that provided infrastructure tech services to the construction sector. A spokesman said:

"While the Dimension Data Group has owned DDAI for many years following an earlier acquisition, the building infrastructure services company is now not core to the Group’s main business of systems integration and managed services for hybrid IT.

"The closure of DDAI does not impact Dimension Data's core business of system integration and managed IT for hybrid IT in the UK, Europe or globally."

Got that? Good. El Reg asked DDG what caused the collapse of the division but we have yet to hear back from the marketing department. ®

