Engineer accuses AI avatar biz of rampant fraud and assault

An engineer is suing Pinscreen, a startup that supposedly uses AI to generate cartoon avatars, in a lawsuit claiming that he was illegally fired and assaulted after he confronted its CEO about faking its technology.

In a court documents filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Central District, Iman Sadeghi, said Pinscreen submitted false results to SIGGRAPH, a computer graphics conference, and lied to investors.

Screenshots of private Facebook conversations between Sadeghi and Pinscreen’s co-founder and CEO, Hao Li, show that Li persuaded Sadeghi to join the LA-based startup around November 2016 as VP of Engineering.

Pinscreen admired Sadeghi’s previous work. He had created the computer generated hairstyles for some of the characters in Tangled, an animated Disney film. Sadeghi left his position at Google, and began working for Pinscreen in February 2017.

He alleges that the company submitted false results to SIGGRAPH last year in January, and used “manually prepared hair shapes” instead of generating original content before he was employed.

The original submission was rejected for being “below the SIGGRAPH standard,” that “a lot of disturbing artifacts can be observed in almost all hair models” and that they “seriously doubt if the quality is good enough for games or VR applications.”

If at first you don't succeed

The team resubmitted results to SIGGRAPH Asia 2017 Technical Papers and was asked to generate 100 avatars from 100 input images. In Skype conversations, Li said “then I have an artist create 100 hairs ahahahaha,” and, “basically, I need to create 3D hair models for 100 people or get 3D modelers to do it.”

They also supposedly struggled to generate the right eye colour from images, despite writing in the submission that “eye color recognition, [is] only possible due to recent advances in deep learning.” Pinscreen claimed to generate realistic cartoon avatars from input images fed into a convolutional neural networks (CNNs).

When Sadeghi confronted Li about the fabrication of the results and academic misconduct, Li allegedly said that they would never be shown publicly. Li apparently also promised: “We won’t present something we don’t have”.

But in June 2017, Pinscreen, apparently, lied again and misrepresented the manually prepared hairstyles as being automatic to Softbank investors. In a screenshot of another conversation between Pinscreen employees, Li wrote: “Pinscreen just fucked Softbank”.

The lawsuit claims that this deceitful behaviour continued and in August 2017, Pinscreen reportedly relied on manual avatars again for the SIGGRAPH 2017 Real Time Live demonstrations.

Here's a recorded video of the presentation (skip to 31:13 to see Li and Sadeghi onstage)

Youtube Video

Prior to the event, Sadeghi warned the team that the avatars generated using the CNNs would sometimes give inaccurate hairstyles. It also took the model about minute and a half to spit out an output.

Calling in help

Li said that it was too slow and unimpressive. After repeatedly failed attempts and looming deadlines, Li, desperately sought out a freelance artist in Germany, named Leszek, to prepare all the hairstyles to be used in the live demo. He wanted to woo TechCrunch, a startup news website, and reportedly said: "TechCrunch coverage should be our target.”

Some examples of the supposedly fake avatars presented at SIGGRAPH Real Time Live. Image taken from the lawsuit.

After the presentation, Sadeghi requested a one-on-one meeting to talk about “multiple important topics”. During the meeting he received a termination letter and was told to return his work laptop. Sadeghi reportedly said he would return the laptop after he retrieved some personal data and tried to leave Pinscreen’s offices.

“However, Li and three other Pinscreen employees, under Li’s commands, surrounded Sadeghi and physically attacked him. They grabbed Sadeghi and his backpack, which he was wearing, violently restrained him, forcibly opened his backpack and took possession of Sadeghi’s work laptop,” according to the lawsuit.

Sadeghi reportedly suffered injuries to his eyes and previously dislocated shoulder.

“Pinscreen strongly denies Mr Sadeghi’s allegations. Mr Sadeghi was terminated in August of 2017 after six months of employment. The company looks forward to defending against Mr Sadeghi’s action and to vindication after the presentation of facts in court,” Li said in an email to The Register.

Li also said Sadeghi was fired for being “unproductive, and incompetent.” He also denied claims of data fabrication and assault. “The exact opposite happened, he assaulted our company’s CFO, injured her nose, and tried to run away with our company laptop which contained sensitive compay source code. Noone assaulted him.”

Sadeghi was not immediately available for comment. ®

