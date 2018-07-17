Webinar: Get a good look at Microsoft’s Windows Analytics suite

Promo Windows Analytics is a cloud-based suite of solutions that provides proactive insights into the current state of a Windows environment.

The suite uses telemetry data to monitor an organisation’s devices, detect any problems and keep the devices secure and up to date. It aims to streamline support and make it easier for organisations to upgrade from legacy operating systems to Windows 10.

Usage scenarios for the Windows Analytics solutions are:

Upgrade Readiness: Collects system, application and driver data to identify compatibility issues that can block a Windows 10 upgrade

Update Compliance: Shows which of an organisation’s Window 10 devices are missing critical security updates

Device Health: Reduces support calls by reporting problems that employees commonly encounter

