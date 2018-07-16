Machine learning in business? How does that work again?

If you want to put machine learning to work in your organisation, you should really consider securing a place at one of the four all-day workshops we’re running as part of MCubed before our early bird ticket offer expires in two weeks time.

Oliver Zeigermann returns to take you through the basics of machine learning, before diving into neural networks and deep learning and working up to convolutional neural networks, all using TensorFlow and sklearn.

To learn how to build basic models and crucially get them into production in the real world, join Terry McCann for his workshop on “From model to production using the cloud, Containers and Devops”. As well as using Python to develop models, this highly interactive session will show how to exploit common technologies such as Azure, Docker and Kubernetes.

For a holistic, soup to nuts introduction to machine learning, join Prof Mark White and Kate Kilgour. Their session will take you through selecting the data, training the model, and then deploying it. As well covering the theory behind building the model, they’ll let you loose on it.

In Machine Learning with Pyspark Kaya Kupferschmidt offers a crash course in Spark and machine learning, using resources drawn from the Amazon cloud. All examples and exercises will be supplied as Jupyter workbooks, with most of the work taking place in the browser.

Whether you're just coming for the day, or are joining us for the two-day conference too, the workshops are a great way to consolidate your knowledge and get hands-on with machine learning - all under the watchful eye of a bona fide expert or two.

And right now you can still snap up your place at an early bird price, saving you a pile of cash which you can splash out on some GPUs, a stack of cloud compute power, or a ticket for the whole conference.

