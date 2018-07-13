Dedupe, dedupe, dedupe dedupe dedupe: Dell drops in ROBO backup appliance

Dell has added a low-end data protection appliance to infiltrate remote and branch offices and smaller enterprises.

The DP4400 comes just over a year after an Integrated Data Protection Appliance (IDPA) quartet was announced: the DP5300, 5800, 8300, and 8800.

The DP4400 comes in a 2U box and is powered by PowerEdge 14G servers. The other DP products come in 40U racks, which scale up by using disk expansion enclosures – 60-drive x 5U ones for example.

Dell EMC IDPA DP4400

PowerEdge 14G servers arrived in July 2017, a couple of months after the DP5300 to DP8800 were announced in May 2017. They'll probably get a PowerEdge 14G server upgrade at some stage.

These IDPA systems are turnkey appliances and integrate protection storage, servers and software, search and analytics with – except for the (then entry-level) DP5300 – a cloud back-end tier. Effectively, they wrap extra functions around a Data Domain deduping backup software core.

The DP4400 is smaller than the DP5300, but gets a cloud tier. The five IDPA appliances have these basic specs:

DP4400 DP5300 DP5800 DP8300 DP8800 Ingest Rate 9TB/hr 24TB/hr 32TB/hr 41TB/hr 68TB/hr Logical Capacity 240 TB - 4.8PB 340TB - 6.5PB 960TB - 14.4PB 1.9 - 36PB 6.2-50PB w/Cloud Tiering 14.4PB n/a 14.4-43.2PB 36-108PB 31-150PB Usable Capacity 24-96TB 34-130TB 96-288TB 192-720TB 624TB-1PB w/Cloud Tiering 288TB n/a to 864TB to 2.16PB to 3PB

The DP4400 has a noticeably lower ingest rate (9TB/hour) than the DP5300 (24TB/hour).

It can deliver backup, replication, deduplication, access to data for test and dev, cloud disaster recovery and long-term retention. On that basis, Dell compared the DP4400 to these other systems:

Vertias NetBackup 5240/5330

Rubrik Cloud Data Management Appliances: r6304, r6404, r6408, r6410 and r528

Cohesity DataPlatform

Commvault HyperScale Appliance

It positioned the DP4400 as suitable for ROBO and mid-sized enterprises, but the DP5300 and DP5800 are positioned for mid-sized enterprises as well – so perhaps it's better to consider the DP4400 as a smaller enterprise system.

It also said it would offer an "Up to 55:1 Data Protection Deduplication Guarantee", which requires customer signature and purchase of a ProSupport, ProSupport Plus or Mission Critical maintenance agreement.

If you'd like a DP4400 spec sheet, you can grab one here (PDF). The appliance is available through Dell EMC and authorised channel partners, starting at under $80,000. ®

