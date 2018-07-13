It pays to know your enemies: Sophos webinar gives you the cybercrime lowdown

Promo No sooner have organisations fought off one type of security nightmare than another one looms even larger.

Security experts say that ransomware, having raged through high-profile organisations including the NHS, is becoming old hat. A more profitable and hard-to-trace strain of malware known as cryptojacking is replacing it as the biggest threat to large organisations.

Cryptojacking hackers install mining scripts or malicious malware onto computers of unsuspecting users to mine websites for cryptocurrencies. Their exploits have recently caused havoc at leading companies such as Tesla, and new strains are still appearing.

Understanding the ins and outs of cybercrime is the first step in spotting ever-evolving forms of malware and preventing their ravages. A webinar presented by Fraser Howard, principal threat researcher at SophosLabs, will help you to do just that.

Howard spends his days hands-on with Malware in the Sophos labs and so knows precisely how all the moving parts of malware-driven cybercrime fit together. All will be revealed in an interview with Sophos senior technologist Paul Ducklin.

The webinar starts at 2pm BST on Wednesday 18 July, and you can sign up here.

