AWS Best Practices Webinar: How to get the most bang for your buck

Promo The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Framework is designed to assist organizations in building secure, resilient, performant and efficient infrastructure able to optimally support their applications.

The five pillars of the Well-Architected Framework provide some of the most valuable guidance available when it comes to pursuing effective cloud transformation strategies, building and deploying scalable systems, reducing risks, and making informed decisions based on best practices gleaned through studying thousands of real customers’ architectures on AWS.

Reliam, a Los Angeles-based MSP and longstanding AWS partner, presents this webinar series featuring an in-depth exploration of each of the AWS Well-Architected Framework’s five pillars. The complete webinar schedule (with completed webinars always available on-demand):

The next webinar, hosted by Reliam's Chief Technology Officer Jonathan LaCour, is scheduled for July 19. This webinar will investigate the Cost Optimization pillar of the Well-Architected Framework. Attendees should anticipate learning how to:

Ensure that your costs move in line with demand.

Use appropriate resource types to minimize costs.

Analyze and attribute costs.

Reduce costs over time.

