We shall call him Mini-U – Ubuntu reveals tiny cloudy server

Canonical has released a new cut of Ubuntu it recommends for use in the cloud and containers.

“Minimal Ubuntu” is based on either Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or 18.04 LTS. A Docker image of the latter weighs in at 29 megabytes. Images of the OS for the cloud are said to be “less than 50% the size of the standard Ubuntu server image, and boot up to 40% faster.” We think that makes them around 400MB.

Canonical’s keen to point out that Minimal Ubuntu “preserves full compatibility with standard Ubuntu operations.” That means it’s possible to build custom images by adding your desired packages.

Like Windows NanoServer and ServerCore, this distro is not intended to be a sysadmin’s or developers daily desktop. Indeed, Ubuntu says the new cuts “are not intended to be comfortable to use at the command line”, but instead will be the kind of thing you’ll spin up and drive with automation. An unminimize command will install all the packages found in a standard Ubuntu server, including various GUI-fied niceties.

Also notable is that “Minimal Ubuntu uses the optimized kernels on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. The downloadable Minimal Ubuntu image ships with a KVM-optimised kernel and tuned for boot speed and size.” AWS only adopted KVM in late 2017, and did so for new instance types powered by its “Nitro” server architecture. This means Minimal Ubuntu will do best on newer AWS instances. There’ll be no such complications on Google, as it’s all KVM, all the time.

Speaking of those clouds, Minimal Ubuntu’s already in ’em across all regions, just waiting to be applied to an instance.

For those of you who’d rather run them somewhere else, downloads are available here.

Ubuntu’s a little late to the game with this release, as the two versions of Windows mentioned above have been around for many months and Microsoft just announced third version of Windows Server for containers. CoreOS, VMware’s Photon OS and Red Hat Project Atomic all target similar uses. But at least Ubuntu’s in the game now. ®

