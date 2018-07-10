Outage outrage: TSB app offers users a TITSUP* encore

Customers report Terribly Slow Banking

By Rebecca Hill 10 Jul 2018 at 09:15
18 Reg comments

Updated A UK bank's website and mobile app have flatlined this morning – and there are no prizes for guessing which embattled financial firm is struggling.

That's right, TSB is once again in the firing line as users took to social media to complain that they couldn't access their accounts via the mobile app or the website.

The bank is still trying to deal with the backlog of complaints after its week-long IT meltdown in April and the terrible PR that came along with it, so TSB will have hoped a planned app update would go off without a hitch.

Judging from social media this morning, those hopes were in vain.

The bank said on Twitter last night that it was "making some updates" to the mobile app and urged users to make sure they had the latest version.

But this morning, customers were reporting problems using the app – with Twitter users questioning what had happened during the update.

And even those who heeded the advice to update the app were still struggling with the same issues as before – suggesting the problems haven't been fully fixed.

Others reported problems with online banking, and there were more than 200 reports of a problem on DownDetector at the peak of the problem at just after 8am.

Indeed, when El Reg first attempted to visit the bank's website, it returned an internal server error. As one reader put it, "You know it's bad when the site can't even render a home page."

Further efforts show the site appears to be staggering to its feet, but only loads after about 30 seconds.

Of course, the entirely predictable knock-on effect of any online or app downtime is an increase in the number of people calling the bank – but sadly for customers, TSB reported that its phone lines were clogged up and people should expect to wait.

We've asked the bank for comment but don't expect a response until the problems are mitigated. ®

*Total Inability To Shock Users, Probably...

Updated

A TSB PR rep sent us a statement:

"We’re really sorry that some of our customers experienced intermittent issues with online banking for a short period this morning. This issue has now been fixed and our services are working as normal. Customers were still able to use their cards as normal throughout. We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused."

