Nissan 'fesses up to fudging emissions data

Nissan, last year accused by UK consumer magazine Which? of faking emissions data, has admitted its own “dieselgate”.

The Which? investigation in March 2017 claimed Nissan's X-Trail 1.6 litre engine produced “13 times as much NOx as the Euro 6 limit”.

The carmaker instituted an internal review, and in September 2017 found it was using “unauthorised technicians” to carry out final vehicle inspection tests for vehicles sold in Japan.

Yesterday, the company announced the investigation had discovered “misconduct carried out for vehicles produced at its domestic vehicle production plants and those of affiliates, excepting Nissan Motor Kyushu.”

The company has reported itself to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over:

”Performance of exhaust emissions and fuel economy tests that deviated from the prescribed testing environment”; and

”Creation of inspection reports based on altered measurement values”.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Nissan says it's engaged a Japanese law firm to conduct a separate investigation.

While the compromised tests covered both emissions and fuel economy, the company says the latter was not falsified.

Because the problem centred on vehicle inspections, the company also re-checked safety records for cars produced at the affected plants, except GT-R models (for which there weren't enough sold to make a statistical assessment). ®

