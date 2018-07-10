Malware scum copied D-Link's code-signing certificates

Security researchers have warned that someone's obtained copies of code-signing certificates from two Taiwanese companies and is using them in a malware campaign.

Abusing code-signing certificates in this way is an attempt to present malware as the legitimate product of the vendor whose key signed it.

Security vendor ESET spotted the certificates being used to sign files that its systems were marking as suspicious. One was from D-Link and the other from Changing Information Technology (CIT). Both certificates have since been revoked. Whether end users will get the message and replace the certificates on their machines is, as always, an open question.

D-Link's now-revoked certificate was used to sign code for its mydlink IP cameras. The ESET post doesn't identify which of CITs products is associated with its key, but noted that it had malware samples still using the cert after it was revoked.

ESET said the compromised certificates were used to sign code associated with a backdoor malware campaign called “Plead”, and an associated password-stealing operation. Japan's CERT analysed Plead in early June.

The command and control servers associated with Plead, ESET's post said, are amazon.panasocin[.]com, office.panasocin[.]com, and okinawas.ssl443[.]org .

In late June, Trend Micro dubbed the group involved with the campaign as “BlackTech”, and said its main targets are in Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Plead has been active since 2012, Trend Micro's post said, and all the BlackTech campaigns (as well as Plead, there are Shrouded Crossbow and Waterbear) have at least two C&Cs in common. ®

