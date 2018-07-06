Who fancies a six-core, 32GB RAM, 4TB NVME ... convertible tablet?

A couple of days back we covered Dell’s new portable workstations and now HP Ink has launched some too.

One that caught The Register’s eye is the ZBook x360 G5, a convertible PC that flips to become a tablet. And does so while offering a six-core Xeon E-2186M at 2.9 GHz (bursting to 4.6 GHz(, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 and an additional NVIDIA Quadro P1000 graphics unit for good measure. Storage? How does up to four terabytes of NVMe SSD in RAID 0 or 1 sound. A pair of SODIMM slots can each house 16GB of RAM.

HP Ink’s also released a more conventional mobile workstation in the form of the HP ZBook 17 5G, a mobile workstation that can house five drives for 10TB of total storage, or 4TB of NVMe storage. The same Xeon E-2186M is one of ten CPU options and four SODIMM slots can be filled with 16GB apiece. NVIDIA’s Quadro P2000, P3200 and P4200 graphics become an option, as does an AMD Radeon Pro WX 4170.

Dropping down to the ZBook 15 takes screen size from 17 to 15 inches, weight from 3.2kg to 2.6kg , drive count down to three and storage limit to 6TB, rules out the Quadro 3200 and 4200 and means you’ll have to go without an internal optical drive. Otherwise the smaller machine offers the same CPU and memory possibilities.

HP’s also given us the ZBook-15v, a mobile workstation intended for the less well-heeled. Lesser CPUs and GPUs, a slide to 32GB of RAM, 4TB storage capacity and 1TB of NVMe are on offer in this 2.14kg machine.

The Z8 desktop workstation’s also been given a tweak in the form of support for NVIDIA Quadro GV100 GPUs and 32GB of HBM2 memory, additions said to make them more useful for machine learning.

Prices for all start in the vicinity of US$3,000, but can escalate sharply once you choose the most expensive memory, disk and processor options.

Interestingly, HP’s web store devotes a section to comparing the new machines to Apple Macs that – surprise! – reaches the same conclusions we did when assessing Dell’s new workstations: you’ll get more grunt and more recent components if you don’t buy from Cupertino. ®

