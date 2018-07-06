Beat the heat – sleep on the streets for Byte Night 2018

It might be high summer now, but if you fancy chilling out with the great and the good of both tech and entertainment, sign up for October’s Byte Night now.

Byte Night, as you must know by now, is the annual tech-heavy sleepout fundraiser for Action for Children, the UK charity which has been caring and sticking up for vulnerable young people for 150 years.

This year’s Byte Night happens on 5 October, at 12 different locations up and down and right across the UK, including Leeds for the first time.

Which means if you register now, you’ve got lots of time to not just raise the minimum sponsorship amount, but to surpass it. You can then sleep easy, safe in the knowledge that the cash you raise will go towards Action for Children’s work, from directly tackling youth homelessness, to providing the family support, education, and training that will help steer youngsters away from the street in the first place.

Sound good? Of course it does. And it’s easy. You head over to the Byte Night website, and register, either individually or as a team. You then have until the sleepout to raise as much cash as possible - either by following Action for Children’s fundraising tips or coming up with your own ideas.

Then, come 5 October, you head to your chosen location. There’ll be a cash bar, and hot food, as you get to mingle with your fellow techies and a sprinkling of celebs, before bedding down for the night.

After the sleepout, you’ll get a hot breakfast before you head home to enjoy the warm glow of doing something worthwhile – and making some new friends among the techies, celebs, and Action for Children pros you’ve just spent the night with.

So, what are you waiting for? Head here for full details, start raising cash and see you in October. ®

