UK2 and TalkTalk sitting in a tree, not T-A-L-K-I-N-G

Brit hosting provider UK2.net is no longer on speaking terms with TalkTalk – at least as far as customers of the telco are concerned.

A Register reader noted that things had gone south in the early hours of the morning, and a glance at UK2.net’s status page confirms there is indeed a partial outage affecting customers of the current holder of the “Worst Customer Service” crown.

UK2.net, offloaded by Lloyds to The Hut Group last year, provides ecommerce site services as well as email and WordPress hosting. As such, having the four million or so customers from the UK’s 4th biggest ISP potentially unable to access its servers is not a great place to be.

The hosting company confirmed the problem on its status page at 0922 UK time this morning. It has since remained silent on the matter, with nothing published via its social media channels.

After spending 20 minutes listening to a rendition to the Spring movement of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, The Register was able to speak to a charming fellow at UK2.net's tech support desk who confirmed that, yes, there was a problem. He then stated the obvious: “It’s some sort of networking issue between our system and TalkTalk, we're not sure where the problem is.”

Did he have any idea of when there would more information? “This usually takes four or five hours and we'll get some kind of update at that point.”

After confirming that it was indeed only TalkTalk customers hit by the problem, the operative finished optimistically with: “I would be very surprised if it was for the rest of the day, but we don't know for sure right now.”

TalkTalk, which had made some “routine updates” to some of its exchanges overnight, told El Reg that it was aware of the issues and was working on it with UK2.net.

Have have some routine updates in some of our exchanges from 1AM to 6AM tomorrow morning, to make improvements to your service. During this time, there will be a loss of broadband, TV and phone services. More info and a list of exchanges can be found here: https://t.co/Thsln3xY8I — TalkTalk (@TalkTalk) July 4, 2018

While we wait for more information, may we suggest a delicious chilled lunchtime beer – or at least a decent cup of tea – is in order for those affected. ®

