Bankrupt Aussie Hells Angel scoops £750k lottery jackpot

A bankrupt and imprisoned Australian Hells Angel has somehow won a million-dollar lottery ticket.

Reginald "Reg" Roberts scooped the AU$1.33m (£749,996) jackpot despite having been remanded in custody thanks to police allegations that he is linked to a plot to illegally import 313kg of crystal meth to South Oz.

In addition, the 64-year-old had been declared bankrupt in May 2015 and still had a month to go before his bankruptcy term ended, according to Aussie newspaper The Age.

The paper reported that the money hit Roberts' bank account in April and was transferred out "only days later".

There is no law in Australia that stops prisoners from playing the lottery or receiving payouts, though how Roberts got hold of a ticket is a mystery, given that he has been held in prison since February.

He is said to be a member of the Hells Angels motorbike gang, who are known as "bikies" in Australia. The gang has been linked in popular culture with shady activities, though it publicly insists that what its individual members get up to is not a concern of the gang's.

In 2015 Roberts was ordered to pay the Australian tax office AU$1.5m, a sum very close to his recent winnings. Police are said to have flagged the win as suspicious. ®

