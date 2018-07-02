Surveys-as-a-service outfit Typeform spilled a backup in May

Spanish Web form and survey company Typeform has announced a data breach dating back to May, when someone gained access to one of the company's backup files.

The company said the intruder accessed files “from a partial backup dated May 3rd, 2018”, and said it will contact all affected customers. “We identified the breach at 14:00 CET on June 27th, and remedied the apparent cause of the breach at 14:30 CET on June 27th”, the company said.

We’ve had a data breach. If you were affected, you will have received an email from us. Click here to learn more: https://t.co/dFVhn1nAht



We’re here to support you ❤️ — Typeform (@typeform) June 29, 2018

The company has not identified what it called “partial information”, but one of the affected customers has detailed the extent of its compromise.

It gets worse: the Electoral Commission for the Australian state of Tasmania was impacted. In this media release the Commission warned voters that if they had applied for an express vote in the state's March election, their “name, address, email and date of birth information” was potentially breached. The commission says it used Typeform to host five forms used by citizens.

“The Electoral Commission will be contacting electors that used these services in the coming days to inform them of the breach”, the statement continued.

Clients of other customers might have less – or more – exposure, depending on the information gathered using Typeform.

The service says its customers' payment details were not compromised, client passwords were not exposed, and all data collected since May 3rd, 2018, is safe.

End-user payment information is another matter. Typeform said that payment data is safe “If you [that is, the Typeform customer – El Reg] collected payments via our Stripe integration”. It doesn't mention what might happen if a customer stored data like credit card info in a form. ®

