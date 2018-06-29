Foot lose: Idiot perv's shoe-mounted up-skirt snap cam explodes

A pervert in Wisconsin, USA, surrendered himself to the cops after a plan to secretly take photos under women's skirts blew up in his face, er, ankle.

The unnamed creep hobbled into the Madison West District police station earlier this week complaining of a foot injury, and seeking to turn himself in. It turns out the bloke's bad wheel was the result of an unsuccessful attempt to shoot covert "upskirt" clips of women's underwear.

Apparently, the gimpy perp had bought a shoe-mounted camera with the intent of taking upskirt videos, only to have the setup catch fire on top of his laces at around 5:00 PM on Tuesday.

In an amazing show of restraint, the cops didn't publish the name of the moron in question, who failed so hard he couldn't even be charged with a crime – thankfully the rig's battery ignited before it could be put into use.

"The subject reported he had purchased a shoe camera that he intended to use to take 'upskirt' videos of females, but the camera battery had exploded prior to obtaining any video, injuring the subject's foot," the police blotter reads.

"The subject was counseled on his actions and released from the scene as no illicit video had been taken."

It has been a bad week in general for scummy men. In addition to our shoe-burning subject in Wisconsin, there was the story of Troy George Skinner, the New Zealand bloke who managed to catch a neckful of lead from the mother of a teenage girl he had been cyberstalking. Unlike Madison's toe-scorcher, Skinner is going to face criminal charges for his actions. ®

