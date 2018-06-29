Git365. Git for Teams. Quatermass and the Git Pit. GitHub simply won't do now Microsoft has it

Poll In all the furore around the acquisition of GitHub by Microsoft, no one has asked the obvious question: what should the service be called after its Redmondisation?

At Vulture Central, we live in constant fear of mixing up GitLab and GitHub. Two letters are all that stand between an amusingly snarky story and a grovelling apology following reader castigation.

Giving GitHub a more distinctive name would certainly help us sleep easier.

Our greatest minds have taken a break from working out how to stop our beer butler from veering out of control at the sight of the slightest vulturish shape in order to ponder the problem.

The name needs to hark back to Microsoft's glory days as a coding tools powerhouse as well look forward to a bright, Git-based, open-source future.

It also needs to be quite different from GitLab.

After considerable thought, a shortlist of six has been drawn up. Further suggestions via the comments are always welcome.

We asked Microsoft for its opinion and were told: "The current name will do just fine, thank you very much." Booooring! ®

