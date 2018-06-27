Puppet is a poppet in the eyes of DevOps investors

Software automation and management outfit Puppet has inhaled another $42m of funding in its efforts to go global.

The Portland-based company is big in the DevOps sector, with its products geared towards what it calls “pervasive automation”, and what others might refer to as simply automating the heck out of everything and anything in the enterprise.

Puppet is keen to point out that its customers include 75 per cent of the Fortune 100 companies. It has also opened offices in Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and, er, Timisoara. It seems Romania is a hotbed of DevOps automation and innovation. Who knew?

The investment round, the latest in a total of $149.5m that has been emptied into Puppet’s coffers since 2009, came from investors led by Cisco, along with the likes of VMware. Puppet also list both as "partners".

Puppet has been on a bit of a spending spree of late, announcing the acquisition of Reflect on 7 June to add data analysis and visualisation tools to its cross platform portfolio of management and deployment tools.

CEO of Puppet, Sanjay Mirchandani attributed the rapid growth of Puppet to the rising demand for DevOps transformation, adding “I’m thrilled by the momentum we’re experiencing. It helps us better support our customers’ journey to pervasive automation.”

He was also doubtless thrilled to see that $42m head Puppet’s way.

Rob Salvagno, VP of Corporate Development and Cisco Investments, echoed the sentiment before adding “We look forward to working even more with Puppet as the global demand for automation technology and innovation continues to accelerate.

Puppet faces competition from the likes of CFEngine Enterprise and Redhat’s Ansible in the provisioning and configuration arena. Those reluctant to pay for Puppet’s Enterprise products can also have a crack at the original open source version. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open