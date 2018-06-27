DOJ shocked, SHOCKED to find darknet markets trading drugs

In news that will surprise no one who has had internet access in the last 25 years, police have found criminals using anonymous online markets to ship contraband.

The DOJ announced on Tuesday it had busted up a $23.6m operation spread over a handful of markets dealing in drugs, weapons, and other illicit goods. Cops were able to arrest "more than 35" people in an investigation that had some 65 targets.

The arrest was part of a year-long undercover operation where DEA agents posed as money launderers offering to move cash as virtual currency. In the process, they were able to get dirt on dozens of baddies.

The targeted markets included the now-defunct Silk Road, AlphaBay, Hansa, and Dream dark web souks.

"Criminals who think that they are safe on the Darknet are wrong,” said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. "We can expose their networks, and we are determined to bring them to justice."

In total, the DOJ said the bust lead to police recovering a veritable Keith Richards medicine cabinet worth of illegal chems: 70 search warrants were issued recovering 333 bottles of synthetic opioids, "over 100,000" tramadol pills, 100 grams of fentanyl, more than 24 kilos of Xanax, and "additional seizures" of Oxycodone, MDMA, cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and a single psychedelic mushroom farm.

Cops also seized more than 100 firearms, $3.6m in US currency and gold bars, 2,000 Bitcoins and other cryptocurrency with a market value of around $20m, and a handful of cryptocoin mining devices, pill presses, and vacuum sealers.

In total, police say they identified more than 50 accounts and went after people in 50 federal districts from New York to California.

"At this crucial time of unprecedented drug related deaths, one of the greatest threats we face is cyber drug trafficking," said DEA Special Agent James Hunt, the leader of the bust operation.

"Because the Darknet invites criminals into our homes, and provides unlimited access to illegal commerce, law enforcement is taking steps to identify and arrest those involved." ®

