Liberty loser Reality Winner: NSA leaker could get 63 months

Reality Winner, who passed classified NSA information about Russian hacking of American election machines to the media, has pled guilty to one count of espionage.

The former NSA contractor now faces up to 63 months behind bars after admitting being the source of news reports about Russian meddling in 2016. She will be sentenced at a hearing later this year.

"My daughter Reality has decided to change her plea. I believe that this plea is in Reality’s best interest at this time," Winner's mother, Billie Winner Davis, said.

"Given the time and circumstances and the nature of the Espionage charge I believe that this was the only way that she could receive a fair sentence. I still disagree strongly with the use of the Espionage charge against citizens like Reality."

Billie noted that the espionage charges carried requirements preventing her daughter from discussing details of the matter with a jury, a requirement that could make her defense more difficult.

Still, the guilty plea hardly comes as a surprise given Winner's previous admission to sneaking out printed government docs in her pantyhose, and mailing the dossiers to reporters at the Intercept, who then proceeded to give full scans of the files to the NSA when asking the agency for comment.

Angst in her pants: Alleged US govt leaker Reality Winner stashed docs in her pantyhose READ MORE

Uncle Sam's investigators used document ID numbers on the Intercept-provided copies to narrow down the source of the leak to six people who had access to and had printed off the NSA report. Winner confessed to sending a printout of the classified information to journalists when questioned by the FBI at her home.

Winner, then 25, was working for Pluribus International, a company that handled confidential material for Uncle Sam. In September 2017, she told investigators she printed out the documents after being enraged by a daily exposure at work to Trump-backed TV entertainment channel Fox News.

"I wasn't trying to be a Snowden or anything ... I guess it's just been hard at work because. And I've filed formal complaints about them having Fox News on, you know?" Winner told investigators.

"Just at least, for God's sake, put Al Jazeera on, or a slideshow with people's pets. I've tried everything to get that changed."

Winner gained notoriety as the first person to be charged under the Trump administration with violating the Espionage Act, a 1917 law that criminalizes copying a "writing or note of anything connected with the national defense." ®

