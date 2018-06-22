Outage? No, phones are playing silly buggers, insists Sainsbury's Bank

The banking arm of retailer Sainsbury's insists it is not suffering an outage (Pic: D K Grove / Shutterstock.com)

Sainsbury's Bank has insisted to The Register that it is not experiencing an IT outage, despite lots of enraged customers asking why their money isn't moving.

Lots of irritated people, including Reg readers who got in touch with us, have been complaining that the orange-hued bank's performance has been less than stellar over the past week.

@bongo_frog I hope this doesn't happen to me too. I've had 2 failed transactions trying to pay my @Sainsburys_Bank credit card. #ITMeltdown https://t.co/Eb2qxhMCjq — Craig 🌶 (@magicshirt) June 22, 2018

Been trying to pay my credit card bill for 5 days now- insincere response is an understatement, this tweet on their twitter feed shows how generic their replies are - they’ve forgot to delete out “name”. They are totally lying when saying it’s only transaction history that’s down pic.twitter.com/5g9IcBsLl0 — Hayley Robinson (@LuHaRo1283) June 22, 2018

@Sainsburys_Bank hi, I made a payment to my credit card from my debit card on the 20/6. No funds are showing either at my bank or on the Sainsbury’s bank website that it has been paid. This hasn’t happened before? I do have a print out. Can you help me on this please. — Denilson (@icentricAPI) June 22, 2018

The bank told El Reg this morning that it had had some phone problems on Monday which caused some customers to experience delays getting through. It denied that problems like the ones angry customers tweeted about (above) had been caused by an IT meltdown, insisting that it had seen no transaction or payment problems on its backend systems.

On 17 June the bank tweeted that it was carrying out a system update. It insisted to us today that this was a telephone system update and was not related to its core systems.

We are awaiting Sainsbury's Bank's on-the-record statement addressing the cause of some customers' monies seemingly vanishing into the digital ether. At this stage it appears prudent to take the bank's own explanation with a pinch of salt.

Earlier this week fellow UK bank TSB was thrown under the bus by IT kit supplier IBM, which told the world that the bank's ongoing IT meltdowns could have been caused by lack of testing by TSB techies. ®

