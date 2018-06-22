Oracle's new Java SE subs: code and support for $25/server/month

POLL Oracle’s put a price on Java SE and support: US$25/server/month and $2.50/user/month on the desktop, or less if you buy lots for a long time.

Big Red’s called this a Java SE Subscription and pitched it as “a commonly used model, popular with Linux distributions”. The company also reckons the new deal is better than a perpetual licence, because they involve “an up-front cost plus additional annual support and maintenance fees.”

Oracle’s subs include “license, updates, upgrades, and support in a single price.” Perhaps with some steak knives, too, if you’re among the first 100 callers!

If you like your current Java licences, Oracle will let you keep them. And if Java’s essential for other Oracle products you run, those product already include licences.

The key value of the subs therefore appears to be Oracle’s pledge of “long-term support and tools on the current and on a number of older versions”.

There’s also a little bit of stick to go with the carrot, because come January 2018 Java SE 8 on the desktop won’t be updated any more … unless you buy a sub.

Oracle’s also updated its support roadmap, revealing that Java SE 11 is due in September 2018 and version 12 in March 2019, both with Oracle’s most attentive support well into the future.

Oracle’s previously signalled it had Java licence changes up its sleeve, so this announcement isn’t a complete surprise. We’re less sure if it is welcome: tell us if it is in the poll below. ®

JavaScript Disabled Please Enable JavaScript to use this feature.

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open