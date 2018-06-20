OpenBSD disables Intel’s hyper-threading

OpenBSD has disabled Intel’s hyper-threading technology, citing security concerns.

As detailed in this post, OpenBSD maintainer Mark Kettenis wrote that “SMT (Simultanious Multi Threading) implementations typically share TLBs and L1 caches between threads.”

“This can make cache timing attacks a lot easier and we strongly suspect that this will make several spectre-class bugs exploitable.”

So OpenBSD’s decided to disable hyper-threading, with “ a new hw.smt sysctl .”

“For now this only works on Intel CPUs when running OpenBSD/amd64,” Kettenis wrote. “But we're planning to extend this feature to CPUs from other vendors and other hardware architectures.”

There’s not much by way of explanation for the decision in Kettenis’ post, other than the observation that “We really should not run different security domains on different processor threads of the same core.”

There is, however, a further hint about the reason in post from OpenBSD chap Philip Guenther, who committed a change to “Clear the GPRs when entering the kernel from userspace so that user-controlled values can't take part in speculative execution in the kernel down paths that end up "not taken" but that may cause user-visible effects (cache, etc).”

That commit was accompanied by a request to disable Intel hyper-threading.

We've also spotted this Seclists post mentioning OpenBSD's decision and hinting a related disclosure coming on June 27th.

We’ve asked Kettenis to offer more information and Intel to comment, but neither had been in touch at the time of writing.

Kettenis’ post suggest disabling hyper-threading won’t be a big deal because “SMT doesn't necessarily have a posive effect on performance; it highly depends on the workload. In all likelyhood it will actually slow down most workloads if you have a CPU with more than two cores.”

He’s not wrong: unless code is written for hyper-threading the performance benefit isn’t enormous, and not a lot of code takes advantage of the feature.

Intel, however, markets hyper-threading as a distinct virtue: its CPU spec sheets always mention core and thread count. Hints of further Spectre-like security worries will therefore be most unwelcome, especially as the OpenBSD community was miffed by the method used to disclose Meltodwn and Spectre and called for such revelations to be handled differently in future. ®

