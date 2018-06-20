We don't mean to alarm you but IBM’s McAfee-as-a-service cloudy antivirus is wobbling

IBM’s cloud is experiencing an “unplanned event” that means its McAfee-as-a-service offering is not currently at its best.

“At approximately 0347 AM UTC on June 20, engineers with Compute Infrastructure identified a database issue that necessitated the restoration of a key update repository for McAfee Antivirus services from backup,” reads an advisory sent to customers today.

IBM touts McAfee-as-a-service as part of a portfolio of offerings to help its customers secure and defend their rented servers in the Big Blue cloud. Some 27 IBM data centers across Europe, Asia, the USA, and Mexico, are experiencing disrupted anti-malware scanning, though.

And here’s the good news: “Customers in the listed regions may experience difficulty updating existing McAfee services, provisioning new McAfee services, or performing scheduled scans or maintenance on McAfee services.”

Yup, you read that right: if you relied on IBM to host McAfee antivirus that protects your cloudy stuff, it might not be up to the job of scanning for viruses right now and/or might not be able to slurp today’s virus-squishing updates. And good luck getting it running on a new cloud server, too, in case you felt like doing that "hey, the cloud lets me run up new servers whenever I want to" thing.

Needless to say this is not an optimal mode of operation for antivirus software, and just isn’t the sort of thing that a cloud or SaaS operator is supposed to do.

It gets worse: IBM said the incident was spotted at approximately “0347AM UTC on 6-20-2018”. At the time of writing it’s 2300 UTC, so customers' cloudy antivirus has been suboptimal for about 20 hours. And IBM’s not offered any information about how long it will take to get things humming again.

Of course you’re not worried because as the kind of cunning person who reads The Register you do defence in depth and have other anti-malware arrangements, right? Right? ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open