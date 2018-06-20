JURI's out, Euro copyright votes in: Whoa, did the EU just 'break the internet'?

JURI, European Parliament's legal affairs committee, voted today to approve article 11 of the EU Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, which allows news publishers to seek payment for reuse of snippets of articles, in a narrow 13:12 vote.

It also voted in a more controversial measure, article 13 of the same Directive, intended to plug the user-generated content (UGC) loophole YouTube enjoys by obliging Google to take measures to avoid repeat infringing uploads.

"The publisher's right will afford publishers the same related rights as already enjoyed by music, film and software program producers, whose collective works are copyrighted in their entirety, giving them the legal entitlement to decide how and where their content is made available," trade association News Media Europe said in a statement welcoming the vote.

#Article13, the #CensorshipMachines, has been adopted by @EP_Legal with a 15:10 majority. Again: We will take this fight to plenary and still hope to #SaveYourInternet pic.twitter.com/BLguxmHCWs — Julia Reda (@Senficon) June 20, 2018

The two moves are the final part of a raft of carrot-and-stick changes proposed by the commission in 2015, intended to improve the EU's Digital Single Market. The sticks included new exceptions for data mining and requirements for cross-border media portability. A new neighbouring right for publishers emerged last year.

Plugging the loophole receives support from tech companies such as Apple and Spotify because it gives Google a unique advantage. While Apple and Spotify need to sit down and negotiate a licence first, by claiming the UGC exception, Google can maintain an unlicensed supply chain. Music trade groups convinced the commission that "takedowns" had to become "staydowns".

However, the changes provoked opposition online, with pleas to "Save The Internet", stop the "Censoring Machines" and block a link tax*. Critics believe the automatic filtering all of content would present a barrier to the exchange of information and pictures - with some complaining it would "transform the internet into a tool for surveillance and control".

Yet more critics on the same side feared the tortuous compromises had actually inadvertently opened new safe harbours for Silicon Valley tech giants.

In the build-up to the vote, the Allied for Startups interviewed the Google-sponsored** Electronic Frontier Foundation to explain the proposed changes.

Both the EFF and the Alliance for Startups receive Google cash

SMEs do enjoy a specific carve-out, however.

SMEs were specifically given an exemption, along with source code repositories, trading sites, and encyclopaedias. Click to enlarge (source PDF)

Respected telecomms company Analysys Mason also warned of dangers for SMEs, in an independent report it disclosed was commissioned with a contribution from Google.

The content filtering proposal excludes storage services, not-for-profit source code repositories, trading sites like eBay, and Wikipedia.

Both supporters and critics of Article 13 we spoke to this week thought the move clumsy. Platform liabilities are enshrined in the E-Commerce directive, which some want revisited, and given that the only major abuser of the UGC loophole critics ever cite is Google, it could be argued that could be dealt with under competition law. But here we are. ®

*Bootnote

The right gives publishers the ability to bring Google to the table, but does not compel the giant to give publishers any money. In Germany and Spain, Google responded by removing publishers who dared ask for more gruel from Google News. The UK High Court ruled to protect witty headlines such as this one...

... but the ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Read Article 11 - "Protection of press publications concerning digital uses" - and Article 13 - "Use of protected content by information society service providers storing and giving access to large amounts of works and other subject-matter uploaded by their users" - here...

**The EFF maintains its work is independent of its donors.

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open