Google cuts price of cloudy interconnects from partners

Google has formally launched its Partner Interconnect product, priced for customers too small to afford 10 Gbps interconnect links.

Google Cloud Partner Interconnect connects organisations who don't have access to a Google Cloud Platform peering location, or who have a service provider they want to use for connectivity.

Technical program manager Sankari Venkataraman explained sending the service to general availability means customers get service level agreement coverage for Google Cloud Platform connections sourced through partners.

Layer 2 and Layer 3 connectivity options are available. Connecting at Layer 3 means the partner will handle BGP configuration. Taking something like an Ethernet port for connectivity means you'll be requesting your sysadmin to establish BGP sessions between your cloud routers and on-premises routers for each VLAN attachment.

The service has 50 POPs and 15 partners in 19 cities.

Pricing is more SME-friendly than Google's enterprise-level Dedicated Interconnect service, which currently starts at $US1,700 per month per 10 Gbps circuit, plus $72 per month per VLAN attachment and traffic between $0.02 cents per month per GB and $0.06 per month per GB for traffic leaving the cloud.

Partner Interconnect gives the customer more digestible chunks: from $39 per month for a 50 Mbps VLAN attachment up to $1,700 per month for a 10 Gbps VLAN attachment; egress traffic is at the same rate as Dedicated Interconnect. ®

