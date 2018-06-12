Devuan ships second stable cut of its systemd-free Linux

Systemd-free Linux distro Devuan has released its stable Version 2.0.

The project's last release candidate was released in May, and as you'd hope, not much has changed between then and full release.

Because it's written by purists, we should include the full name of the release: it's Devuan GNU+Linux 2.0 ASCII Stable.

The desktop environment list – XFCE, KDE, MATE, Cinnamon and LXQT – remained the same, as did the choice between SysVinit and OpenRC for expert-mode installs.

Devuan 2.0 ASCII comes in ISOs for Intel and AMD architectures, and a surprising number of ARM systems – Raspberry Pi and various lookalike bare-bones cards (BeagleBone, OrangePi, BananaPi, OlinuXino and Cubieboard), Nokia and Moto mobes, plus cuts for Chromebook and virtual machine installs.

Debian Jessie and Stretch users, rejoice: there are direct upgrade paths to set you free from the tyranny of systemd.

The release even has won an endorsement from Bruce Perens, a coder widely credited as the founder of the open source software movement.

"I was the second Debian project leader. These days, I prefer to run Devuan, a true Debian derivative engineered the way I would probably have decided to make it. It's efficient and trouble-free. Thanks to the Devuan developers for all of the work!" Perens wrote. ®

