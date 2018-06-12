AWS Best Practices webinar series: Building security into your environment

Promo The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Framework is designed to assist organizations in building secure, resilient, performant and efficient infrastructure able to optimally support their applications.

The five pillars of the Well-Architected Framework provide some of the most valuable guidance available when it comes to pursuing effective cloud transformation strategies, building and deploying scalable systems, reducing risks, and making informed decisions based on best practices gleaned through studying thousands of real customers’ architectures on AWS.

Reliam, a Los Angeles-based MSP and longstanding AWS partner, presents this webinar series featuring an in-depth exploration of each of the AWS Well-Architected Framework’s five pillars. The complete webinar schedule (with completed webinars always available on-demand):

The next webinar, hosted by Reliam's Chief Technology Officer Jonathan LaCour, is scheduled for June 21. This webinar will investigate the Security pillar of the Well-Architected Framework. Attendees should anticipate learning how to:

Implement best practices following the principle of least privilege

Enable monitoring, alerting, and auditing to quickly surface security issues

Make security a pervasive focus at all layers of their workloads

Leverage automation to enforce security best practices

Prepare themselves for the eventuality of a security event

