VPNFilter router malware is a lot worse than everyone thought

ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Ubiquiti, UPVEL, and ZTE: these are the vendors newly-named by Cisco's Talos Intelligence as being exploited by the malware scum running the VPNFilter attacks, and the attack's been spotted hitting endpoints behind vulnerable kit.

As well as the expanded list of impacted devices, Talos warned that VPNFilter now attacks endpoints behind the firewall, and now sports a “poison pill” to destroy an infected device if necessary.

When first discovered, VPNFilter was spotted in half a million devices – but only SOHO devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link, and QNAP storage kit.

As well as the six new vendors added to the list, Talos said more devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, and TP-Link are affected. Talos noted that to date, all the vulnerable units are consumer-grade or SOHO-grade.

All in all, it seems the early VPNFilter attacks amounted to a dry run to see if there were enough vulnerable boxen to make the effort worthwhile.

Juniper Networks, which had advance notice of Talos' new work as a member of the Cyber Threat Alliance, noted that there are no known zero-day vulns associated with VPNFilter – all the attacks exploit known vulnerabilities.

Since Talos has contacted vendors, anybody who hadn't already patched will presumably be scrambling to push out new firmware.

Endpoint attacks

The attackers have extended their reach to endpoints by using compromised SOHO routers to inject content into Web traffic, in a new third-stage module Talos identified.

Called ssler , the module can intercept all traffic destined for Port 80 (they're redirected to a listener on Port 8888), and inject JavaScript exploits to attack the endpoint.

Since source IP is an ssler variable, the researchers assume attackers might be profiling endpoints to pick out the best targets. The module also grabs destination IP (to help it identify valuable traffic such as a connection to a bank, to grab credentials), and visited domain names.

Talos provides extensive technical detail about other aspects of the module's operation, so we'll summarise:

The script is downloaded from VPNFilters C&Cs, so it's customisable;

It's got an SSL stripper to try and force-downgrade user communications to unencrypted, to help steal credentials. Juniper notes that while HSTS forces sites to HTTPS, “but it is enough sometimes to catch the very first request as it may already contain credentials and other POST form elements”;

Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter are excluded from the SSL stripping;

To get around the risk that users' reconfiguration might stop VPNFilter collecting traffic, the module dumps and recreates its route-sniffing capabilities every four minutes.

Sending devices to Lego-land

Another stage 3 module self-destructs, which is common for malware, but Talos also said it can brick the host.

The dstr “deletes all files and folders related to its own operation first before deleting the rest of the files on the system, possibly in an attempt to hide its presence during a forensic analysis”, Talos' post said.

The module “clears flash memory by overwriting the bytes of all available /dev/mtdX devices with a 0xFF byte. Finally, the shell command rm -rf /* is executed to delete the remainder of the file system and the device is rebooted.

“At this point, the device will not have any of the files it needs to operate and fail to boot.”

Devices and domains

The table below shows all devices VPNFilter has been identified in so far, with new devices marked by an asterisk.

Vendor Device / Series ASUS RT-AC66U*; RT-N10 series*, RT-N56 series* D-Link DES-1210-08P*; DIR-300 Series*; DSR-250, 500, and 1000 series* Huawei HG8245* Linksys E1200; E1500; E3000*; E3200*; E4200*; RV082*; WRVS4400N Microtik CCR1009*; CCR1x series; CRS series*; RB series*; STX5* Netgear DG834*; DGN series*; FVS318N*; MBRN3000*; R-series; WNR series*; WND series*; UTM50* QNAP TS251; TS439 Pro; other devices running QTS software TP-Link R600VPN; TL-WR series* Ubiquiti NSM2*; PBE M5* UPVEL Unknown devices ZTE ZXHN H108N*

Since the original VPNFilter C&C domain, ToKnowAll.com, has been seized by the FBI, the malware now uses libraries in a number of Photobucket user accounts. ®

