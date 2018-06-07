Japanese fashion puts the oo-er into trousers

In an effort to reinvigorate a flaccid trouser marketplace, a Japanese fashion house has introduced a vaguely horrifying bit of detailing. Ladies and gentlemen, may we present the Wang Flap.

Reports began appearing earlier this week of the unlikely-to-catch-on trend, and The Register has tracked the Hampton* Holster-enabled gentleman’s garment to Uniqlo’s Japanese online store.

Retailing at ¥990 (about £7) plus taxes and shipping, the trousers come in Small, Medium, Large and Extra-Large sizes. One can only hope that refers to the waistband rather than the dimensions of the Winkle Wrinkle.

For those discerning gents that like some variety in their life, the trousers are also made in white cloth with a back stripe, or black slacks with a green stripe. This is addition to the beige classic chino and white flap.

El Reg spoke to a fashion retail expert, who was somewhat nonplussed by the product and commented:

“Perhaps a post cowboy holster chaps reinvention? An attempt to those to detract attention from moobs or bad hair?”

The Register has contacted Uniqlo to find out if there are plans to bring the innuendo-laiden trouserware to British shores but has yet to receive a response. ®

* "Hampton" – from British rhyming slang Hampton Wick.

