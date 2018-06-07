FTSE has a nap after a full English IT glitch

Traders were given an hour's reprieve this morning from the tedious task of making and losing copious amounts of cash as the FTSE 100 failed to get out of bed following a technical "glitch".

In the absence of official word from the exchange itself, users took to social media as they pondered what to do with an unexpectedly extended British breakfast.

The FTSE 100 eventually lurched into life at 0900 UK time, opening slightly higher from last night’s close.

A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange told El Reg:

"Regular trading on London Stock Exchange markets commenced at 09:00. The opening auction on London Stock Exchange was delayed this morning due to a technical issue that has been resolved."

So nothing to see here, nothing to worry about. Right. The Register will update this article as we learn more about this mysterious "technical issue".

Do drop us a discreet line here if you know more. ®

