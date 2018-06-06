Mailshot meltdown as Wessex Water gets sweary about a poor chap called Tom

It's one thing to suspect your work colleagues think you're a bit of an idiot. It is quite another to have it printed and posted to your employer's customers, as an unfortunate chap by the name of Tom Wysocki found.

The letter, sent by Brit utilities firm Wessex Water, warned customers about work taking place in their area later in June, with a promise of three-way traffic lights.

Luckily water and sewerage services were unlikely to be affected. Oh, and Tom Wysocki is, er, a tw*t.

Poor Tom. I'm sure he's a nice person. And I think he deserves an apology from @wessexwater. pic.twitter.com/Z5ZpS5jX6N — Zoe Alderman (@Hollysmum) June 5, 2018

The Register contacted Wessex Water for comment and was given, after a weary sigh, the following statement by a spokesperson:

A letter about water supply work was tampered with and contained some inappropriate language. We apologised to customers living in the residential street that received it. We've taken the matter extremely seriously and we're taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Sadly, the statement contained no reference to the unfortunate Wysocki, who we understand runs the roster for scheduling water works at the company.

El Reg managed to talk to the man himself, he seemed thoroughly reasonable in the brief moment we spent on the phone. But Wysocki said "I can't elaborate" on what has happened. ®

