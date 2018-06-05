John McAfee plans 2020 presidential tilt

Crypto-libertarian will form his own party, but first to launch his paper-based cryptocurrency

By Richard Chirgwin 5 Jun 2018 at 04:03
John McAfee will run for US president again.

In spite of going on the run from the Securities Exchange Commission last month, McAfee yesterday Tweeted his decision, which reverses his previous statements that his political career was over.

McAfee ran in the 2016 election which brought current POTUS Donald Trump to the White House.

The millionaire tech founder, former resident of Belize, antagonist to Google, branding guru, Johnny Depp doppelgänger and cryptocurrency enthusiast hasn't elaborated on his newfound political ambition.

It's impossible to fathom McAfee's reasoning, so we will merely observe the coincidence of his announcement with the emergence of a new legal doctrine relating to presidential pardons.

McAfee will have his work cut out for him, since at the end of May he said he's soon to launch a “physical cryptocurrency”:

Collectible money? On paper? Given that today's most secure banknotes are printed on polymers, McAfee might not be exactly up to speed this time around. ®

