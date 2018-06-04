Missed Continuous Lifecycle? Relive it in video

If you didn’t get along to Continuous Lifecycle London last month, we’ve got the next best thing: most of the conference sessions are now available to view at your leisure.

Whether you’re looking to amp up your efforts around testing, deploying Kubernetes or monitoring, or are simply working out how to begin your journey into Continuous Delivery or DevOps, we have a wealth of practical information and guidance for you.

You can access the videos by picking the sessions of your choice on the CLL website, where you can load up the relevant slides for each talk. Alternatively, you can go direct to the Continuous Lifecycle London channel on YouTube, here.

For a quick info punch, check out our two keynotes from Agile pioneer Linda Rising and Weaveworks CEO and CNCF TOC chair Alexis Richardson. We've helpfully embedded both talks below.

Agile pioneer Linda Rising

Agile pioneer Linda Rising

Youtube Video

Alexis Richardson on GitOps

If you really want to get up to speed, we suggest you slip on the big headphones, sit back, and line up a selection of our conference sessions.

The only thing missing are the one-to-one conversations with speakers and attendees, the all-day deep dive workshops, and of course the fantastic food and drink that our attendees expect and deserve.

Then, after all that, you can either sign up to be told when blind bird tickets for next year's event go on sale, or alternatively, start prepping your speaking proposal for next year's conference.

Either way, we look forward to seeing you in Westminster next May.

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open